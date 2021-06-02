First picture of Lincoln murder victim as trial date set for five accused

Court date at the end of June

Five men charged with the murder of 23-year-old Sam Davies in Lincoln will face a trial preparation hearing later this month at Crown Court.

Sam Davies was murdered in Coleridge Gardens in the St Giles area of Lincoln, at around 10.48pm on Thursday, May 27.

His body was found with knife wounds and he died shortly afterwards.

Five men were charged with Sam’s murder and were remanded in custody ahead of a preliminary court hearing.

Joe Jameson, 23, Daniel Heydari, 24, Eric Kesel, 18, Eimantis Gochman, 19, and Charlie Wakefield, 20, all appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday to set a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The five men will appear again in court on June 28 and have been remanded back into custody until that date.

Flowers and tributes were left tied to nearby railings in memory of Sam.

Lincolnshire Police are still investigating the incident and encourage anyone with further information to come forward.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to take this time to thank the community for their support with our investigation.

“Investigations are still ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact us.”

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident 536 of May 27.