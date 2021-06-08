Former primary school teacher denies historic sex offences
He will face a jury trial next year
A former Lincolnshire primary school teacher will face a jury trial accused of historic sex offences against young girls.
David Thomas, 68, a former teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle, denied a serious sexual offence and three charges of indecent assault when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.
The charges relate to allegations of incidents between January 1980 and September 1984, at a time when it is believed he was a teacher at the school which is now known as Horncastle Community Primary School.
Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, was granted bail to appear back before the Crown Court for a trial due to commence on January 10, 2022.