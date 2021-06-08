Meet the deaf dog with no eyes hoping to find a final home

He can’t hear or see, but he’s a very good boy

Stevie the rescue dog has a number of disabilities, but that doesn’t stop him being a really good boy who just wants a place he can call home.

The 13-year-old Bichon Frise Cross is not only deaf, but also doesn’t have eyes, so getting around can be a bit of a challenge for Stevie.

He is currently a resident at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, a charity that operates across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire, but he wants a forever home.

Due to his age and conditions, Stevie is hoping to find a family who can give him a palliative care home, ideally one without children or other animals.

His nose has become incredibly advanced due to the loss of his other senses, something which has been described as Stevie’s “special skill”.

In a social media post speaking on Stevie’s behalf, a spokesperson for Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: “I hope it is out there and people are not too put off by my age, as I am a really special guy that deserves the same amount of love as my other four legged friends.

“I will hopefully meet my perfect family soon!”

Stevie likes to keep himself occupied with his puzzles, which allows for him to be left on his own for a while if the owners need to head out for a couple of hours.

He’s been at the rescue for a number of years now, and is in danger of never finding his happy ending.

If you think you could be the perfect owners for Stevie, call the Nottingham centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue on 01623 792886 or email [email protected].