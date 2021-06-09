Free tickets for NHS staff at Cleethorpes music festival
A big thank you concert
The Wildhearts and Big Country will co-headline Cleethorpes Rocks for NHS, a one-day live music festival this summer, with free tickets available for all NHS staff.
The big thank you concert event will take place at Meridian Park between 2pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, July 31.
Other acts performing over the day include Dr Feelgood and Grimsby-based rock band The Brew.
Free admission will be available for all NHS staff and tickets can be collected in person from Solid Entertainments at 46 Wellowgate in Grimsby from Tuesday, June 1.
NHS employees must be present to produce their own NHS photo ID to obtain the free ticket.
For others attending the concert, early bird tickets are available priced at £19. Family tickets are also available priced at £25 (one adult with 1, 2 or 3 children under 16) or £45 (two adults with 1, 2, or 3 children under 16) – book tickets here.