Fundraiser to help grieving dad and son after much-loved woman’s sudden death

The best friend of a much-loved woman from Coningsby who sadly and unexpectedly died, is trying to raise money to help the family cover the cost of the funeral.

Debbie Smith, 45, died very suddenly on April 26 and was kept with the coroner for over two weeks. Debbie’s partner Michael Scott is really struggling to come to terms with his loss, whilst also looking after their son Bobby.

Debbie’s best friend Lisa Hearth, who has known her for six years, has been trying to help the family wherever possible and spoke to DWP and filled out forms on Michael’s behalf to try and get him financial support.

Lisa said the process is dragging on and, with the funeral due to take place at Alford Crematorium on Friday, June 4, she is trying to do what she can to help. She paid the full cost of the funeral upfront on her credit card as an emergency to help with the family’s grief as she didn’t like seeing Michael and Bobby struggle.

She has since set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for help to raise money towards the funeral costs and to help the family. See the appeal page here.

Lisa told The Lincolnite: “Debbie’s partner and child are finding it very hard and I’m trying to support them in any way I can. Her partner is really struggling with grief and balancing looking after Bobby, who has ADHD, and trying to organise things.

“Debbie was a jolly person. She had her moments, but don’t we all. She was kind hearted and would do anything for anybody, she was a special person. She kept herself to herself, but when she made friends she opened up to them and was so nice, kind and giving.

“The community of Coningsby has pulled together and helped buy Bobby a suit and new shoes for the funeral and the generosity of the village has been amazing.

Joni Batterley, who has lived next door to Debbie for two years, said: “She was a lady of the community and much liked by everyone. It was so unexpected and out of the blue to lose her, and her little boy and partner are struggling.

“She was quite a private person, but very family orientated. Her son was her life and she was much loved by the community.”