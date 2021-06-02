Wednesday sees 22 new COVID cases but no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 22 coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths recorded in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday – compared to 29 cases and zero deaths last Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 13 new cases in Lincolnshire, eight in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire.

No further coronavirus deaths were registered on Wednesday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has also reported no new local deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 4,330 to 4,494,699, while deaths rose by 12 to 127,794.

In local news, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Diana Princess of Wales Hospital or any North East Lincolnshire care homes for the second consecutive week reported on June 1.

This is according to North East Lincolnshire’s latest epidemiology report released on Wednesday.

The Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) at Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), Boston, has recently given its 100,000th coronavirus vaccination.

This comes over four months after it opened, and just seven weeks since it reached 50,000 vaccinations.

Since Monday, Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 infection rate has fallen further, with spikes in only South and North Kesteven, with the latter having the lowest infection rate in the region.

South Holland continues to have the highest rate of infection, despite seeing a decrease since Monday.

Greater Lincolnshire remains bellow the rising infection rate of England which now stands at 30.9 per 100,000 of the population.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to June 2, according to the government dashboard:

In national headlines, the UK’s latest coronavirus data looks encouraging, a government adviser has said, amid a debate over whether to end restrictions in England on June 21. Sir John Bell, part of the government’s vaccine taskforce, said there needed to be “balance” to the discussion. More than three-quarters of adults in the UK have now had their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the milestone was reached by midnight on Tuesday in a speech in which he praised the role of the NHS, scientists, the UK medicines regulator the MHRA and the vaccines taskforce in the vaccine rollout.

