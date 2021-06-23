Grantham COVID-19 testing site to close
More people are turning to home testing
A coronavirus lateral flow testing site in Grantham will close later this month as more people turn to home testing.
The site has tested more than 360 people since it opened at the Meres Leisure Centre on February 25.
South Kesteven District Council manage the site on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, which moved to Grantham West Community Centre in April.
Only one positive test has been recorded and more than 315 home testing kits have also been handed out.
The site will open for the final time on Wednesday, June 30, allowing the community centre to return to its normal bookings from Friday, July 2.
Home testing kits, which give a result within 30 minutes, can be ordered online here and area available free from participating pharmacies.