It’s coming home! Lincolnshire’s Ella Henderson performs ballad for England
Sing it for Lincolnshire Ella!
The country is still gleefully revelling in England’s triumph against Germany in the Euro 2020 match on June 29, but the most elegant of celebration chants came from Lincolnshire’s Ella Henderson.
Donning a classic shirt and playing a serene piano accompaniment, X Factor star and chart topping singer songwriter Ella, from Tetney in Lincolnshire, treated fans to a medley of England football favourites.
England’s highly anticipated last 16 match against Germany ended with a 2-0 win, earning the team a quarter-final place, facing Ukraine on Saturday, July 3.
See the video, and sing along if you know the words!
BUZZING RIGHT NOW!!! Come on England!!! 🏴 … #ItsComingHome #euros2021 #england #football x. E @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ObbyyaFc2G
— ＥＬＬＡ ＨＥＮＤＥＲＳＯＮ (@EllaHenderson) June 29, 2021
There were jubilant scenes in Lincoln following the historic win, and the excitement in the hours leading up to the match was palpable.
We asked people in Lincoln for their perditions before the game.
Saturday would represent a bid to reach the semi-final of the tournament for the first time in 25 years.