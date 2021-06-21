Lincoln cancer nurses complete ‘Mighty Hike’ fundraiser

A group of Lincolnshire women have raised over £7,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support after completing a collective 400 mile walk for charity.

Twelve cancer nurses from Lincoln County Hospital’s Waddington Ward, as well as a prison officer and two Macmillan nurses, stepped out into the Lake District for the challenge, which saw each of them walk a gruelling 26 miles.

The walkers had been training together for months, and after the initial event was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020, they are all “on cloud nine” after finishing the mammoth task.

It took place on Saturday, June 19 and the march across the Lake District lasted over 12 hours for some, with the group setting off at 7.10am and the last person arriving at the finish line at 9.30pm.

The ‘Mighty Hike’ was in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, and at the time of reporting the women who took part have raised over £7,000 collectively.

Amanda Gill is one of the walkers who took part, and despite suffering from effects of long COVID, she incredibly managed to achieve 23 of the 26 miles.

She said: “The walk mainly took us off road and it included mountainous and rocky areas. I remember at one point the path was very narrow and it was scary because there was a sheer drop at the side of us.

“It was a really sunny day but, although it didn’t rain, it was very humid for everyone.

“Overall, it was both physically hard and very emotionally challenging.

“We are still buzzing after completing it. Personally, I am really proud of everyone, including myself because I basically managed to keep going up until the last couple of miles.”

There’s still time to donate to the cause, and you can do so by visiting the JustGiving page set up by Amanda Gill, one of the walkers.