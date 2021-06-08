Lincoln Minster School Nursery to close this year

Lincoln Minster School has announced that its nursery will close at the end of the current academic year.

The closure has been put down to the lease on the Pottergate site, where it is housed, coming to an end.

It is not yet known how many redundancies there will be as some nursery staff work across several parts of the school site or may take up roles in the Prep School going forward.

The Early Years and Year 1 and 2 classes are also housed at the same site, but they will move to an enhanced Prep School site.

The school has said there is not the space to operate a nursery successfully there as well.

The nursery was expecting to have 24 pupils at the beginning of September and is working with parents to identify places elsewhere.

Sarah Sandy has a son at the nursery and one in the school’s sixth form. She told The Lincolnite parents were told the news by letter during the afternoon of Monday, June 7.

She said: “I am devastated as it’s a lovely nursery with amazing staff. It is very upsetting that the children will be disrupted after all of the disruption they’ve endured due to COVID.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “It is very sad that we are having to close the LMS Nursery which, for many years, has been a wonderful place for our youngest pupils to begin their learning.

“At all times, however, we seek to ensure that each pupil has not only the best education but the best facilities available to them and, by moving our Pre-Prep provision onto our enhanced Prep School site, there will, regrettably, not be the space to accommodate and run the nursery as we have in the past”.