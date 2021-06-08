Pfizer vaccines available once again at Lincolnshire Showground

Lincolnshire Showground will once again be able to offer Pfizer vaccinations against COVID-19 after a previous shortage.

There have been supply issues for the Pfizer vaccine since the government announced last month that most people under the age of 40 would be offered alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after links to rare blood clots.

Due to this change, more Pfizer doses were required, but a shortage meant that some people were being turned away from the Lincolnshire Showground vaccination site.

Now, more doses have been made available and the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to people under 40, unless they have already used AstraZeneca for a first jab, from Friday, June 11.

It is the second mass vaccination centre (MVC) in Lincolnshire to offer the Pfizer jab again, after the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston. Both sites are open seven days per week, from 8am to 8pm.

It comes after the last cohort were made available to book their jabs, people between the ages of 25 and 29.

However, many have been struggling to access the NHS website in order to book their appointments, with thousands sat in virtual queues waiting while the website experiences “technical difficulties”.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at the NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine at the Showground MVC from the end of this week.

“With the dominance and heightened transmissibility being shown by the Delta variant, it is more important than ever we all get two doses of the covid vaccination, in order to build up the maximum possible amount of immunity and longevity of that protection.

“As we continue with the vaccination programme, our best way to manage COVID-19 is to continue to follow the ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ guidance and when called for a vaccine, either first or second dose, please ensure you arrange to attend an appointment as soon as possible.”

You can book a coronavirus vaccination appointment online if you are 25 or over.