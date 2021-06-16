Lincoln teen beams with pride after first race win as jockey

Lincoln could have a star jockey in the making, as 18-year-old William Pyle got the first race win of his career on Tuesday.

William was riding the 6/1 backed Bankawi in the 20.40 at Beverley on Tuesday evening, and held off a battle with Elusive Heights and Kodimoor to bring home his first ever win.

The victory came in William’s 30th race, after having secured three second place finishes and one third previously.

He joined up with Michael & David Easterby Racing in the summer of 2020 as an apprentice jockey, making his debut at Hamilton in September.

His post-race interview has been watched over 30,000 times on Racing TV’s Twitter account, and his bubbly personality along with his clear excitement shone through.

Fantastic 👏 Many congrats to 18-year-old William Pyle after his first-ever career winner this evening. He gives a decent interview, too! @Beverley_Races @MickEasterby pic.twitter.com/3ziYnoi8jr — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 15, 2021

Speaking about his win, William told Racing TV: “Long overdue really, it feels good to get one on the board. A winner’s a winner isn’t it, that’s what it’s all about.”

He added: “I’m from Lincoln, I just knocked about on ponies as kid and took it a more seriously as I wasn’t really getting on at sixth form.

“I thought I’ve always liked horses so why not give it a go at the racing college and I’ve been flying since.”

Keep going William, and congratulations on the first win!