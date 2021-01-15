Inside Boston’s new huge COVID-19 vaccination centre

It’s one of the biggest in the country

A new COVID-19 vaccination centre, one of the largest in the country, will open in Boston next week, and The Lincolnite went for a look inside.

The centre is based at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Great Fen Road, and will be operational as of Monday, January 18.

It will be helping to deliver the national coronavirus vaccine rollout, offering vaccinations to vulnerable people in key priority groups.

The first patients to use the centre will live within 45 minutes of the site and are in the process of being contacted to book an appointment.

Strict coronavirus guidelines are, of course, in place at the centre, including the wearing of a face covering at all times.

Social distancing has been set out by staff and volunteers at the centre, as well as a one-way system to avoid people crossing over.

The centre has been introduced as a response to the large volume of coronavirus cases in the Boston area, as well as two rapid mass testing sites which will open next week.

Boston remains alongside Grantham and Lincoln as one of the Lincolnshire areas with the highest COVID transmission.

Lincolnshire health bosses weren’t made aware of the new site, adding to the frustrations they have aired over “nonsensical secrecy” from government and the NHS.

Here are the steps and where to go when getting your COVID-19 vaccination at the new Boston site.

Step 1: You will be greeted at the entrance and encouraged to sanitise your hands, before being guided through a single-file door to the next stage.

Step 2: Once you are through the door, you will follow the one-way system through a gazebo, heading towards the vaccination hub.

Step 3: At the end of the tented walkway is the entrance to the sports hall, which is where you will be given your vaccine.

Step 4: This is like the reception area, where you will sign in and wait further instruction, waiting in socially distanced seats behind a rope. This is where you will fill in a consent form.

Step 5: This is where you will be taken to allow for vaccinations to occur at a safe two-metre distance away from everyone else.

Step 6: Staff will be on hand to assist with any queries or concerns you have before getting called to the tent for vaccination.

Step 7: Once you have been vaccinated, you will be asked to leave the sports hall by following the designated exit signs.