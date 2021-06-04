Lincolnshire man charged with nine historical sex offences
Released on police bail with set conditions
A 63-year-old man has been released on police bail with set conditions after being charged with nine counts of historical sex offences against five different women and girls dating back to 1993.
Graham Partridge, of Langrick Road, New York, Boston was arrested in July last year before a thorough investigation over the past 11 months led to him being charged on June 3, 2021.
The alleged offences happened at different points between January 1993 and September 2017.
Partridge was released on police bail with conditions not to have contact with the victims, no unsupervised access to any person under the age of 18, and not to leave the country and to surrender his passport.
Partridge was charged with:
- One count of indecent assault on a woman over the age of 16
- One count of buggery with a woman over the age of 16
- One count of rape of a woman over the age of 16
- One count of rape of a girl under the age of 16
- Two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16
- Two counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with girl between 13 and 15 years old
- One count of inciting a girl between 13 and 15 years old to engage in sexual activity
He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on July 7, 2021.