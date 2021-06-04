Lincoln bid farewell to Imps legend in retained list for next season
An emotional farewell for Harry Anderson
Harry Anderson’s five year tenure at Lincoln City is coming to an end, as he will leave the club at the end of June.
The 24-year-old winger joined the Imps in 2016, initially on loan, before making it a permanent deal a year later.
Anderson made over 200 appearances for Lincoln City, winning two league titles and an EFL Trophy, rising from non-league to League One with the Imps.
The news comes as Lincoln City announce their retained list for the 2021/22 campaign, with goalkeeper Ethan Ross also being released when his contract expires.
Apart from Anderson and Ross, Lincoln have kept hold of all their other permanently contracted players for next season, though it’s the end of the road for the loanees.
Loan players Brennan Johnson, Alex Palmer, Callum Morton, Morgan Rogers and TJ Eyoma will all return to their parent clubs after helping Lincoln to the League One play-off final.
It is deemed highly unlikely that the Imps will be able to persuade the likes of Johnson, Rogers and Palmer to come back next season, given how impressive they were last season and with multiple Championship clubs declaring their interest.
A Lincoln City Football Club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Ethan Ross for his time at the football club, and we would also like to thank Harry Anderson for his contribution over the last five years.
“He’s won two league titles and an EFL Trophy, and he remains one of the club’s most decorated players. We wish him all the best for the future.”
Thank you for the memories, @hazanderson10 🙌
Good luck from everybody associated with Lincoln City FC. pic.twitter.com/15ZOFdm7TH
— Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) June 4, 2021
The full retained list is:
- Adam Jackson
- Anthony Scully
- Cohen Bramall
- Conor McGrandles
- Hayden Cann
- James Jones
- Joe Walsh
- Jorge Grant
- Jovon Makama
- Lewis Montsma
- Liam Bridcutt
- Max Melbourne
- Max Sanders
- Ramirez Howarth
- Regan Poole
- Sam Long
- Sean Roughan
- Tayo Edun
- Theo Archibald
- Tom Hopper
- Zak Elbouzedi