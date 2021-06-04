Nine-year-old karting sensation named after classic car hoping to become F1 superstar

A nine-year-old boy from Lincoln is dreaming of a career in motorsport, and his roots in the sport go way beyond his driving ability.

Jensen Ackerman from Lincoln is an up-and-coming IAME Cadet kart driver, competing across Lincolnshire and the UK.

He was named after the Jensen Interceptor motorcar, due to his family’s love of the classic vehicle, and that passion has continued through Jensen’s youth.

He started racing Bambino karts in 2019 at the Rookie Racing Academy at Fulbeck kart track, and since then he has gone on to rank highly in multiple regional and national events.

He is currently in his third karting season, and has made many life-long friends with some of the other young drivers.

His mum Alison said: “Karting is a wonderful family orientated sport which gives children a great sense of pride, commitment, determination and discipline, as well as respect for other drivers.

“Many friendships are made both on and off the track by drivers and their families.”

It runs in the family for Jensen, as his dad Karl also moonlights as his race mechanic, and his family are always there to cheer him on from the side.

Last year he secured a podium finish in the Fulbeck Sprint Series, and will be hoping to make it across the line first this year.

Also, he recently came off his novice plates on the kart, and is now preparing for the British Championships this July.

Jensen hopes that one day he can be a Formula One racing driver, just like his favourite racer Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion.

In order to progress to the next level, Jensen needs to secure sponsorship, and anyone interested in sponsoring him should visit his Facebook page and contact his parents via email or telephone.

To watch Jensen in action, check him out in the Bambino Comer Pro Kart class at the SuperOne BKC Championships in 2020, where he secured a first place. (Jensen’s final race can be found at the four hours 43 minute mark).