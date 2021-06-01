Lincoln basks in half-term scorcher
The hot weather isn’t going away yet
Lincoln is starting to get a taste of summer, as half term holidayers enjoy a week long heatwave.
Highs of 24 degrees celsius are expected in Lincoln on Tuesday, and that trend will continue throughout the week.
The temperature is not expected to dip below 20 at peak times in the city until next week, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to plan a barbecue or a trip to the beach.
Humidity levels will reach around 88% at points over the course of the week, and overnight temperatures will be a very warm 14-16 degrees.
The Met Office is, however, warning people to be careful as UV levels are predicted to reach very high levels across the country this week.
Be aware of #UV levels with high or very high readings for some over the next few days ☀️ pic.twitter.com/CoHWtf4kW9
— Met Office (@metoffice) June 1, 2021