Mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus coming to the University of Lincoln this weekend

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus will be at the University of Lincoln and Brayford Wharf North this weekend.

The mobile unit staffed by St John Ambulance and Lincolnshire Co-op Pharmacy will be giving COVID-19 vacations on Brayford Wharf North (near the Hilton hotel) between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 3.

The Marina Primary Care Network will also be offering a mobile vaccination service in the University of Lincoln Sports Centre between 8.30am and 6.30pm on the same day.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “The university is proud to be able to help in the vaccination programme and so many of our student nurses have gone above and beyond to help with the successful rollout.

“We encourage everybody to uptake the vaccine as an essential step towards keeping our wonderful community safe.”

Anyone over 18 who has not already had their first dose will be able to have their vaccination just by turning up with no booking required. The sites will be operating on a first come, first serve basis.

However, when the mobile unit was based at The Arboretum on Monks Road on June 26, people were seen queuing for up to two hours.

Some 162 people were vaccinated at this location, but some even started queuing at least an hour and a half before the service was due to open at 12pm, but it is advised to turn up closer to the start time.

The weekend before, a combined total of 135 people were vaccinated at a units on Newland and the car park of Bridge Central in Lincoln.

The vaccination bus will also be based at Lincoln Central Mosque on July 10.

The bus has been provided by St John Ambulance with staff from local GP practices providing the vaccinations, all set up by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

There will also be translation services available at the site, and a dedicated team will be on hand to answer any questions the public have.

