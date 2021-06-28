Princess Anne officially opens blue light hub in Lincoln

Lincoln gave a Royal welcome to Princess Anne on Monday when she visited the city to officially open the joint ambulance, fire and police station on South Park.

The £21 million facility has been operational since late 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the officially opening event that was able to finally take place on Monday, June 28.

Princess Anne was greeted by representatives from all emergency services in the building, as well as by county councillors and staff members. People also reported seeing her land in a helicopter in Lincoln.

Her Royal Highness also visited staff involved with the response to the pandemic at the County Emergency Centre before having lunch there.

An escorted tour guided Princess Anne around the facilities and she even got a chance to meet police dog Frankie from the force’s dog unit.

Earlier in the day, Princess Anne visited the HQ of St John Ambulance on Low Moor Road in Lincoln. She is currently St John’s Commandant-in-Chief (Youth).

The Royal Family have a close relationship with St John Ambulance. In 1888 Queen Victoria granted the Order of St John a Royal Charter, and the Reigning Monarch has been the Sovereign Head of the Order ever since.

The Queen is Patron, The Princess Royal is Commandant-in-Chief (Youth), The Duke of Gloucester is Grand Prior, The Countess of Wessex is Grand President of St John in England, and the Duchess of Gloucester is Commandant-in-Chief of St John in Wales.

