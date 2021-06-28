Princess Anne officially opens blue light hub in Lincoln

Lincoln gave a Royal welcome to Princess Anne on Monday when she visited the city to officially open the joint ambulance, fire and police station on South Park.
The £21 million facility has been operational since late 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the officially opening event that was able to finally take place on Monday, June 28.
Princess Anne was greeted by representatives from all emergency services in the building, as well as by county councillors and staff members. People also reported seeing her land in a helicopter in Lincoln.
Princess Anne met staff from East Midlands Ambulance Service. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
She also met staff from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Princess Anne officially opened the joint ambulance, fire and police station on South Park. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Her Royal Highness also visited staff involved with the response to the pandemic at the County Emergency Centre before having lunch there.
An escorted tour guided Princess Anne around the facilities and she even got a chance to meet police dog Frankie from the force’s dog unit.
Princess Anne even got to meet PD Frankie from Lincolnshire Police’s dog unit. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Princess Anne with Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Haward. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Princess Anne talks to volunteers at St John Ambulance’s Lincoln HQ. | Photo: Dan Wray
Earlier in the day, Princess Anne visited the HQ of St John Ambulance on Low Moor Road in Lincoln. She is currently St John’s Commandant-in-Chief (Youth).
The Royal Family have a close relationship with St John Ambulance. In 1888 Queen Victoria granted the Order of St John a Royal Charter, and the Reigning Monarch has been the Sovereign Head of the Order ever since.
The Queen is Patron, The Princess Royal is Commandant-in-Chief (Youth), The Duke of Gloucester is Grand Prior, The Countess of Wessex is Grand President of St John in England, and the Duchess of Gloucester is Commandant-in-Chief of St John in Wales.
Princess Anne with Louise Mumford, St John Priory Group Chair, and Peter Howie, District Manager. | Photo: Dan Wray
See our full gallery below of HRH’s visit to emergency services hub:
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Sgt Tom Richardson – Dog Unit Sergeant – Special Operations and police dog ‘Frankie’ from the Police Dog Unit. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
content/uploads/2021/06/PrincessAnneLincolnDCS-80.jpeg” alt=”” width=”1920″ height=”1280″ class=”size-full wp-image-698887″ /> | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite[/caption]
Blue Watch and on-call firefighters and on-call firefighters from Lincoln South. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.