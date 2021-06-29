More than 100 surgical masks among mountain of Sincil Bank litter
The volunteers are calling for prosecutions
Selfless volunteers cleared piles upon piles of recklessly discarded rubbish in the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln.
Among the dumped trash was a computer monitor and printer, 15 bags of garden waste, furniture, a pushchair, a flatscreen TV, eight supermarket trollies and hundreds of bottles and cans.
In a disappointing reflection of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they also collected more than 100 surgical masks.
Despite clear laws banning fly tipping, the problem has continued to plague the area in recent years. Volunteers were surprised and saddened by the recent huge haul.
More than 60% of the waste was household clearance items.
Some 29 local heroes, including children, worked hard over the last month to clear the area.
Local residents said “It is very distressing to put up with the despicable disregard of the criminals who do this.”
“The residents of Sincil Bank do not accept the fly-tipping in our area. If we see you we will report you,” said John Rawsthorne.