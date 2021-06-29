Lincoln
June 29, 2021 9.06 am

More than 100 surgical masks among mountain of Sincil Bank litter

The volunteers are calling for prosecutions
A few of the 29 volunteers who helped with the clean-up. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne Photography

Selfless volunteers cleared piles upon piles of recklessly discarded rubbish in the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln.

Among the dumped trash was a computer monitor and printer, 15 bags of garden waste, furniture, a pushchair, a flatscreen TV, eight supermarket trollies and hundreds of bottles and cans.

In a disappointing reflection of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they also collected more than 100 surgical masks.

A chair collected from the water under Gowts Bridge by Kevin Elliott. Photo: Nick Rawsthorne Photography

Despite clear laws banning fly tipping, the problem has continued to plague the area in recent years. Volunteers were surprised and saddened by the recent huge haul.

More than 60% of the waste was household clearance items.

Some 29 local heroes, including children, worked hard over the last month to clear the area.

The team were delighted to be joined by young faces too | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne Photography

Local residents said “It is very distressing to put up with the despicable disregard of the criminals who do this.”

“The residents of Sincil Bank do not accept the fly-tipping in our area. If we see you we will report you,” said John Rawsthorne.

Waste was gathered and placed at the Sewells Walk footbridge collection point. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne Photography

