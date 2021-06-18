Police appeal after two men assaulted in Lincoln city centre
Two men wanted over double assault
Police are investigating an alleged assault in Lincoln city centre where two men suffered serious injuries.
It happened in the early hours of Thursday, May 27, on Corporation Street. The two men were reportedly kicked, punched and stamped on by two other men.
Lincolnshire Police released a CCTV appeal to help with this case on June 18.
Officers believe the man in the image above can help with their inquiries and are appealing for anyone who can identify him to get in touch.
If you can help, call 101, email [email protected] or call anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 21 of May 27.