Two more men charged with murder of Sam Davies
Seven people allegedly involved in Lincoln stabbing murder
Lincolnshire Police charged two more men with murder following the death of Lincoln man Sam Davies.
Sam, 23, died after being found with knife stab wounds at a home in Coleridge Gardens on the evening of Thursday, May 27.
Two males, who were arrested on Wednesday, have been charged on Thursday night. They are:
- Billy Gill, 20, of Beaufort Close in Lincoln
- A 17-year-old Lincoln male who cannot be named for legal reasons.
They have both been remanded in custody to appear before Lincoln Magistrate’s Court on Friday, June 18.
Five men have already been charged with the murder. They are:
- Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln
- Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln
- Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Lincoln
- Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close, Lincoln
- Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens, Lincoln
They all appeared at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing on June 1, and were remanded into custody for a Crown Court hearing at a later date.