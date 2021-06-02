Police concern for “out of character” missing teen

She could have been heading to Merseyside

Police are looking to find a missing 15-year-old girl who may have been travelling to Merseyside.

Tyler Moseley, from the Gainsborough area, was last seen around 9.30am on Tuesday morning, something which has been described as “out of character” for her.

She is 5ft 5 inches tall, with dark shoulder length hair and of medium build.

Tyler was last seen wearing black Sketcher trainers, black tights, a short black skirt and a black T-shirt with a print on the front.

She may also have a blue hoodie and a black, blue and grey backpack.

It is believed that she was at Burtonwood service station in Warrington around 5pm on Tuesday, and could have been on her way to the Merseyside area.

Anyone who has information of Tyler’s whereabouts, or was in the Burtonwood services at that time and may have dash cam footage, has been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police and quote incident 465 of June 1.