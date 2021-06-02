Police search for mystery ‘weapon man’ in uphill Lincoln
The search continues after more than seven hours
Firearms officers and a police helicopter searched for more than seven hours after they received reports of a “man on his own holding a weapon and kicking bins” in Lincoln.
Police were called to Goldsmith Walk in Lincoln at around 2.50am on Wednesday, June 2 and a thorough search of the area was carried out.
The man was said to have been carrying a backpack and had a dog with him, but police said nobody fitting the description was seen.
A post in a local Facebook group called ‘Carlton Centre community board’ stated that armed police combed the estate “looking for a man in camo shorts” and advising people to “keep doors locked”.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We deployed our firearms officers and the police helicopter to conduct a thorough search of the area but nobody fitting the description was seen.
“He was said to be carrying a backpack and had a dog with him. Investigations into the type of weapon are ongoing, and we would ask for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us quoting incident 33 of June 2, 2021.”