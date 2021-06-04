Safer streets plan for Ingoldmells after extra £245k police funding

New safety measures including CCTV, lighting and a crime prevention app will be installed for Ingoldmells after a successful £245,000 bid for government funding.

A joint application by the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and East Lindsey District Council secured the money in the latest round of the Safer Streets grants from the government.

The funding will also pay for a full review of routes and pathways to see where additional measures such as security fencing, improved lighting or other physical design features could improve public safety.

The funding will pay for:

Existing CCTV is enhanced and upgraded to allow controlled sharing of live images to the Skegness Police Station and/or Ingoldmells Police Office

The introduction of additional ANPR CCTV cameras and additional lighting installed throughout Ingoldmells to help reduce acquisitive crime

HD CCTV, improved lighting and (directional) signage installed along the Sea Walk

Improve the Bridle Path with paving or gravel and cut back shrubbery and to give a widened pathway and improved surveillance

The creation of a Crime Prevention “app” to share crime reduction advice and guidance – and Digital Information Crime Prevention screens to be installed and situated at key locations in the area

PCC Marc Jones said: “This project will make a very real difference and, along with the new training centre in Skegness, represents significant investment in the East Coast.

“Not only will it keep our residents safe it will allow visitors to feel and be safe, enhancing our tourism industry and supporting the coast in its economic recovery post COVID.”