Scunthorpe man charged with murder of woman

The victim and the accused shared a house

A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old woman he shared a house with.

The body of Sophie Cartlidge was found at a property on Baldwin Avenue, Bottesford at 9.10am on Friday, June 18.

No weapons were involved, but Sophie suffered fatal injuries at the house which she had shared with Andrew Grimes, 37, of Temple Road, Scunthorpe.

Grimes has been charged with murder and will appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday, June 21.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and loved ones who continue to be supported by our specialist trained officer at this sad time.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.

“Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents, if you see our officers please come and speak them if you have any concerns.

“I want to say thank you to those who have helped with our enquiries throughout our investigation.”