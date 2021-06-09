Man jailed after raiding house in attempted burglary

He forced entry into the property

A 46-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been jailed after rummaging through the contents of a house during an attempted burglary.

Stephen Cleary, of Frances Street in Scunthorpe, forcibly gained entry into a property on Pemberton Drive in New Waltham.

After leaving the premises he was spotted by eagle-eyed officers and arrested.

He appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on June 4 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison for attempted dwelling burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Humberside Police said they work hard to prevent burglary and bring offenders to justice to make their communities safer. The force has also issued advised on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary.