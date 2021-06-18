Seven await trial charged with Sam Davies’ murder
Crown Court hearing now set
A trial hearing has been set for the seven people charged with the murder of Sam Davies in Lincoln.
Sam, 23, died after being found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Coleridge Gardens on Thursday, May 27.
Three men were initially arrested and charged with his murder, and they were then joined in custody by four others.
All seven men appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday, June 18, and a Crown Court hearing date has now been set.
The seven men charged with Sam’s murder are:
- Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln
- Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln
- Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Lincoln
- Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close, Lincoln
- Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens, Lincoln
- Billy Gill, 20, of Beaufort Close, Lincoln
- A 17-year-old Lincoln male who cannot be named for legal reasons
All seven will appear before Lincoln Crown Court on June 28 ahead of the trial of the murder of Sam Davies, and have been remanded in custody until that date.