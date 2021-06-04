Slight drop in COVID cases so far this week and one death in Greater Lincolnshire

There has been a 14% fall in COVID-19 cases so far this week, but one extra COVID-related death in Greater Lincolnshire compared to last week.

The latest figures show there have been 129 coronavirus cases so far this week and one death — compared to 150 cases and no deaths last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 22 new cases in Lincolnshire, 10 in North East Lincolnshire and six in North Lincolnshire.

NHS England has reported no local hospital deaths in Greater Lincolnshire’s four health trusts so far this week, down from three this time last week.

On Friday, national COVID cases increased by 6,238 to 4,506,018 — the highest daily case increase for over two months — while deaths rose by 11 to 127,823.

In local news, since Wednesday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen further falls in its infection rate, which now stands at just 16.4 per 100,000 of the population.

All districts have seen a fall in the last two days, except North Lincolnshire, which has seen a small spike.

Our region remains well below the England average which has once again seen an infection rate rise.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to June 4:

In national news, England’s R number has risen slightly to between 1 and 1.2, up from between 1 and 1.1 last week. This means for every 10 people with COVID, they will pass the virus on to between 10 and 12 others.

The UK’s medicines regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the decision followed a “rigorous review” of safety and effectiveness in that age group – and that the benefits of having the COVID jab outweighed the risks.

The COVID-19 infection rate in England has almost doubled in a week and is at its highest level since the week ending April 16, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

Around one in 640 people in private households in England had COVID-19 in the week to 29 May – up from one in 1,120 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This is the highest level since the week to 16 April and represents a 76.5% increase.

Portugal has questioned the UK’s decision to remove it from the travel green list from Tuesday.

The move to the amber list means UK tourists should not visit the country and returnees must isolate for 10 days.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, June 4 60,728 cases (up 38) 42,159 in Lincolnshire (up 22)

9,776 in North Lincolnshire (up six)

8,793 in North East Lincolnshire (up 10) 2,195 deaths (up one) 1,620 from Lincolnshire (up one)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,310 hospital deaths (no change) 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,506,018 UK cases, 127,823 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.