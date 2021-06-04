Six years in jail for flashy Lincoln drug dealer
He boasted it’s the only job he’s good at
A dealer who acquired designer clothes and expensive watches from the proceeds of his trade boasted that it was the only job he was any good at when police arrested him.
Henry Lamyman, 20, told officers: “I’ve tried jobs in the past. The only one I’m good at is drug dealing. I’ve been asked to join others but I’m better off alone.”
Lamyman was found with drugs with a street value of more than £200,000 when police raided his home on Newark Road, Lincoln, in January.
When officers arrived to carry out a search Lamyman, who was in an upstairs bedroom, climbed through the skylight and onto the roof in a bid to escape, but was detained shortly afterwards.
David Earl, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that 1.4kg of cocaine, a similar amount of ketamine, together with 1,043 Ecstasy tablets, 160 LSD tabs and cannabis and amphetamine were found inside the property. The drugs had a potential street value of £205,000.
Equipment to press pills enabling Lamyman to make tablets together with a vacuum packing device were also in the house.
A total of £23,900 cash was found along with thousands of pounds worth of designer clothing and Rolex and Cartier watches.
Lamyman also had a collection of eight knives which he said were to protect himself.
Police investigations revealed he had 200 customers and was making around £2,000 a week from his one-man operation.
Lamyman, 20, of Newark Road, Lincoln, admitted two charges of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, three charges of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and a further charge of possession of LSD with intent to supply on 15 January this year.
He also admitted possession of criminal property in relation to the cash found in his home.
Lamyman, who had no previous convictions, was jailed for six years and eight months.
Judge John Pini QC told him: “This was a planned, organised and efficient operation which existed solely to make substantial gain for yourself.
“It was a career choice to get substantial sums of money. You weren’t pressured to get involved to repay drug debts or to feed a drug habit.”
James Gray, in mitigation, said Lamyman was still a relatively young age and had no previous convictions.
He said a probation report suggested the defendant was a “very naive young man”.