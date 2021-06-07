Small weekly rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Lincolnshire

There were 197 coronavirus cases recorded last week and one COVID-related death — a 4% rise in cases and one extra death than the week before in Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 38 new cases in Lincolnshire, 19 in North East Lincolnshire and 11 in North Lincolnshire.

No coronavirus deaths were reported in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend, both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported no local hospital deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals in total last week, down from three the week before.

However, it has stopped reporting weekend numbers, instead opting to catch-up the day after.

National cases have increased to 4,516,892 while deaths rose to 127,840.

In national news, Sir David King, a former chief scientific adviser to the government, said the current COVID-19 figures are “evidence of another wave appearing“.

He told Sky News: “[There are] 5,300 new cases of the disease per day in the United Kingdom and we’re up about 2,000 on last week.

As a result, the government is “absolutely open” to delaying the final lifting of England’s COVID lockdown on June 21 if necessary, the health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock insisted 21 June was a “not before” date to end restrictions and No 10 “would look at the data”. This comes as the Delta (Indian) variant is 40% more transmissible but protection against it is just as good with two doses of a vaccine In other news, the government has turned to dating apps to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. From Monday, Tinder, Hinge, Match, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime, Muzmatch and Bumble will allow users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, June 6 60,796 cases (up 68) 42,197 in Lincolnshire (up 38)

9,787 in North Lincolnshire (up 11)

8,812 in North East Lincolnshire (up 19) 2,195 deaths (no change) 1,620 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,310 hospital deaths (no change) 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,516,892 UK cases, 127,840 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.