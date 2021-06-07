Top Lincolnshire cop calls for longer driving bans in campaign for safer roads

A Lincolnshire detective is calling for longer driving bans and a raft of other measures to tackle road dangers in Lincolnshire.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox called for action after recently completing a 200km run to raise awareness and money for the road crash victim charity RoadPeace.

Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime wanted to put a spotlight on the issue, which results in around five people dying and sixty being seriously injured on UK roads every day.

Andy, who is also the national lead for fatal collision investigation reporting to the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said more needs to be done and the following actions must be taken:

The length of driving bans should be increased for drivers convicted of causing death by dangerous or careless driving, as well as for extreme speeders and repeat offenders

Acknowledge those killed on the roads by having an MP read their names in parliament every year. He said this must continue until there are no names to read

A review of the exceptional hardship defence must be conducted. Defendants are often allowed to continue driving after having more than twelve points on their license

Dashcam technology must be actively encouraged nationally. Better technology for event-data recording as well as speed-limiters should be adopted by manufacturers and endorsed by insurers

Urgently address how we talk about road crime. Cox said there must be more coverage for fatal collisions and a better platform for victims to have a voice

The auto industry must take responsibility for how we prioritise vehicle power and speed

Detective Chief Superintendent Cox said: “We must not accept that road deaths are inevitable. Addressing the points above will contribute to a shift in how society views road danger and we must use shared knowledge and experience to implement the necessary changes.

“Collectively we have the means to stop road deaths and we can do it now. I would welcome a meeting with key leaders working within the sector including governmental, who have the relevant skills and influence to deliver on this call for action and save lives.”