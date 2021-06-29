The Lincolnite tries: The new T Lounge in Lincoln

A former NHS worker is living her dream as the owner of a cafe in Lincoln, which will open fully next month.

Anne Reeves has spent the last decade working for the NHS on the children’s ward at Lincoln County Hospital, but her dream was always elsewhere.

The 50-year-old bought the former Peony Tea Parlour in December, but national coronavirus lockdown prompted Anne to change the layout of her business.

“I just wanted it to have a completely different image and style, in my eyes vintage tea parlours are a bit yesterday,” said Anne.

The name was changed to The T Lounge, and the decor has become far more understated than the previous layout.

Despite multiple obstacles denying Anne her perfect opening, including staff issues, a collapsed wall and a global pandemic, she is ready and raring to go once she opens to the public in July.

Stokes Tea & Coffee will be supplying The T Lounge, which will be offering each customer the chance to donate 25p to charity with each coffee order.

Labelled “hearty coffee”, each donation will go to CRY (cardiac risk in the young), a charity which means a lot to Anne after he 26-year-old son Daniel survived a cardiac arrest when he was just 14.

Anne told The Lincolnite: “Daniel’s cardiac arrest is what inspired me to first work for the NHS, but I feel now is the time to chase my dream.

“I’m still working at the hospital as preparing for this opening is not cheap, but I will eventually go full time here.”

Items on the menu include a Ploughman’s platter, as well as sandwiches and baguettes, plus a ‘build-a-bagel’ which allows customers to choose toppings to go on a bagel.

Afternoon teas will also be available along with freshly baked cakes and a few vegan alternative treats as well.

An official full opening date is yet to be announced, though a number of soft openings have taken place already.

To keep an eye on when The T Lounge will be open, head over to their Facebook page.