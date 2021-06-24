Third man arrested over explosives found in Lincoln village
Three people arrested over suspicious chemicals
A third man has been arrested in a police investigation into explosive chemical substances found and destroyed in the Sturton by Stow village near Lincoln.
Searches continued at the property on Queensway on Thursday, as well as neighbouring areas, including waterways with an Underwater Search Unit.
This comes after residents were evacuated on Wednesday evening, and two people arrested on Tuesday, June 22, over handling stolen goods.
The chemical substances were destroyed in a controlled explosion near the village on Wednesday too.
The third arrest is a man aged 30, on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of explosive substances. He remains in police custody.
An application to extend the detention of the two men arrested yesterday has been granted at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning.
Officers remain in the area and the investigation continues.
Lincolnshire Police said: “There is no risk to anyone in the area.
“We appreciate the local community will have seen a police presence and encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to their local officers.”