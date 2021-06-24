Third man arrested over explosives found in Lincoln village

People in Lincolnshire are calling for more mental health support after a woman was involved in a crash with a bus in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon, the latest in a string of tragic incidents in the city.

A woman in her 20s was hit by a bus on Moorland Avenue, which Lincolnshire Police were called to shortly after 3.30pm on June 23. Luckily, her injuries were minor, police said.

Paramedics attended the scene and the woman was taken by ambulance to Lincoln County Hospital.

An eyewitnesses commented on The Lincolnite. She described the woman as ‘clearly unhappy’, and helped her at the scene.

She said: “At the end of day this lady was clearly unhappy. She was clearly unhappy, but I feel for the bus driver and the people who saw it happen. I am glad I supported and helped her, I just wish I’d known who she was.”

Another person said: “Mental health is getting more serious now especially with the pandemic. We need more support for those with mental health and (who) should have got the support straight away at the beginning of this pandemic. I myself have struggled, but luckily I’m still here and so is this young woman.”

This comes after multiple mental-health related incidents in Lincoln this month, including a man found dead outside the Lucy Tower multi-storey car park and another male dying after being hit by a train near the level crossing bridge on the High Street.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident yesterday (Wednesday) where a person was injured. Our first thoughts are with the woman who was injured.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident and will support the police and emergency services in any way we can.”

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “We received a call at 3.30pm to Moorland Avenue in Lincoln. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent a medical first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital via double-crewed ambulance.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A woman in her 20s had been involved in a collision with a bus. Paramedics attended the scene and she was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are thought to be minor.”

