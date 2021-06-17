Thunderstorm warning updated as Lincolnshire braced for rainy weekend

Get your brollies and wellies ready if you’re intending on spending any time outdoors, as The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Friday, which will impact Lincolnshire.

The warning will be in place from 6am on Friday, June 18 until the same time on Saturday, June 19.

Spells of heavy rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding. In some areas, rain may be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Temperatures are expected to be between 13° and 16° on Friday, which is forecast to be cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening.

The temperature on Saturday could reach as high as 18°, but again more rain is expected. Light showers are predicted on Sunday, changing to cloudy by nighttime.

The Met Office has issued the following guidance of what to expect during the period of the yellow warning for thunderstorms:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life