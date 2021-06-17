Deliveroo to launch in Grantham and Boston

Deliveroo is continuing to expand across Lincolnshire and will launch in Grantham and Boston this July.

The UK delivery company is currently looking for new riders to help deliver food to customers in the towns.

So far this year it has already launched in Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Spalding, with Grantham and Boston now ready to follow suit next month.

Rider demand has soared for Deliveroo over the last year, and there are now 50,000 people who work for the company across the UK.

All riders are being offered free medical insurance and training courses, and you can find out how to apply on the Deliveroo website.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Grantham and Boston and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who’s interested should head over to our website to sign up.”