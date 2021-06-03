New appeal issued by police, yet to charge Louth double murder suspect

Lincolnshire Police have issued a further appeal for information, as investigations continue into the brutal murder of a young Louth mother and her nine-year-old son.

Daniel Boulton, 29, was arrested by police following the discovery of the victims and a large-scale manhunt.

He remains in police custody at the time of publishing.

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren Henson were found with multiple stab wounds at a property on High Holme Road on the evening of Monday, May 31.

A baby was also found at the property, safe and unhurt. The child is being cared for while investigations continue.

Boulton was reportedly found, carrying knives, by an off-duty police officer late the following morning in the Hubbard’s Hills area.

The officer was stabbed when he confronted the suspect, but is said to be recovering from his injuries.

A renewed appeal for information was issued by Lincolnshire Police late on Wednesday, June 2.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, is now appealing for more information relating to the investigation.

He said: “Daniel Boulton may have got a lift from Saltfleetby to Louth on May 31. If you have information relating to this, please get in touch.

“Our investigation continues at a pace, and even a sighting or any piece of information – however small you think it may be – could prove vital.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting incident 445 of May 31.

The quiet town of Louth has been rocked by the tragic incident this week. Many have expressed sorrow at the loss of the young mother and son.

A blanket of floral tributes remains outside the home where the two victims were discovered.

A fundraiser set up for Bethany and Darren’s funerals has been quickly growing.

The total raised has now surpassed the £6,000 mark, and continues to rise.

Bethany’s sister Chloe took to social media to thank those who have been in touch and shared kind words with the family.