Work begins on RNLI’s new £3m lifeboat station in Cleethorpes

The project will take a few years to complete

Preparatory works have begun on the RNLI’s new £3 million lifeboat station in Cleethorpes, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

The new lifeboat station has been planned in the North East Lincolnshire town for some time. Planning and other permissions are now in place and land ownership issues have been resolved, meaning physical works can now begin.

Negotiations are currently ongoing to agree a start date for the main build of the boathouse, which the RNLI hopes will be complete by mid-2023.

Artist’s impressions have now been revealed to show the new building. The charity has also installed steps onto the beach, which will be required to maintain public access when the building is in place.

The new station will be built on the beach in front of the current station and will provide the capability to position a second lifeboat at Cleethorpes, a more powerful B Class Atlantic 85. This will join the existing D Class lifeboat already on station.

The new station will have its own slipway for launch and recovery of boats. Currently, the lifeboat has to cross a public road near a blind bend.

Changing and training facilities will also be improved and the RNLI shop will move on site too. This will give shop volunteers access to running water and a toilet, neither of which are available in the current shop.

The next phase of building works will be the most disruptive, with discussion regarding the required construction licences still ongoing, alongside tendering and detailed planning.

Mick Fowler, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Cleethorpes, said: “The confirmation of the build of our new station is an exciting moment for all our volunteers in Cleethorpes, both operational and fundraising, as it marks one step closer to being able to move into the new facility.”

The project is being funded by the RNLI and £120,000 has already been raised towards the first £200,000 target – donations can be made to the RNLI here.

Community Manager Nikki Wrench said: “We have set a target to raise £200,000 towards the cost of the station rebuild and have so far raised £120,000 of this through the amazing fundraising that has been done by all of our life saving volunteers and community supporters.

“We need your help to raise the remaining £80,000 so that our volunteer crew can continue to save lives, train safely and provide the local community with this critical service.”