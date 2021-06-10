Chief Constable praises “amazing response” from people and police over Louth stabbings

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable has praised the “amazing response” shown by officers and local people following the devastating murder of a mother and son in Louth last month.

In an interview with local democracy reporters, the police chief added to fears that domestic violence had increased behind closed doors as a result of lockdown.

Daniel Boulton, 29, was charged with the murders of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son, Darren Henson, nine.

Both were found with stab wounds at their house on High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday evening, May 31.

Lincolnshire Police tasered and arrested Daniel Boulton the next day after a manhunt which saw the suspect allegedly stab an off-duty officer.

Police did not believe there was a wider danger to the public and it was classed as a domestic incident.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said in an interview about his ongoing strategy for the force: “Violent crime reduction is key for us and a huge part of that is about knife crime.

“The Louth incident in itself was actually a domestic incident rather than one that people would associate with guns and gangs.”

Mr Haward said the Louth stabbings was an “awful incident” but there was “an amazing response from the community, from my police officers and my police staff, and those who supported us to make sure he was captured as quickly as possible without anybody else coming to harm.”

In relation to domestic violence issues in the county, he said: “We think there will be a spike as people come back out and start reporting, we’re obviously investing more resources into that investigation and our investigative qualifications as well.”

EDAN (End Domestic Abuse Now), a Lincolnshire charity offering refuge and support for domestic abuse victims, recently told reporters it had seen a 28% rise in referrals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity launched a new pilot scheme off the back of “ever growing demand.”