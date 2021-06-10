Speeding fines at confusing Lincolnshire road dropped over signage error

Eight fines and 26 summons have been reversed

Drivers who were given speeding convictions on a stretch of Lincolnshire road have had their penalties reversed or withdrawn due to an error with expired temporary road signs.

The B1191 underwent roadworks between Kirkstead Bridge and Martin South Drove because the road was suffering from subsidence.

Lincolnshire County Council introduced a 40 mph temporary speed limit from November 21, 2018, and put up signs on both ends of the road.

The traffic order expired on February 28, 2019, but the 40mph road signs were not taken down, and police continued to prosecute drivers based on that expired speed limit.

However, for eastbound traffic, national speed limit signs (60mph) were also kept in place, and there were no repeated 40mph signs – so the limit was unclear.

The error was not realised until June 2020, and an emergency traffic order was put in place on July 1, expiring on August 31.

This means that anyone who was convicted of speeding on the B1191 at Kirkstead Bridge and Martin South Drove between February 28, 2019 and July 1, 2020 should have their penalty reversed, according to a road traffic lawyer.

A Freedom of Information Request lodged by The Lincolnite revealed that a total of eight fixed penalty notices were issued in this time frame, as well as 26 summons, though police say all of those penalties have been reopened, and withdrawn or reversed.

Michael Pace, partner of Chattertons Legal Services in Lincoln, who have represented clients implicated by the error, said he is dealing with drivers who were wrongly prosecuted on the stretch of road.

He believes the mistake came from a lack of communication between highways and the police.

Mr Pace, however, has said that despite police confirming the fines and summons were reversed, he is still being told by clients that they have not been informed of their conviction being withdrawn.

He told The Lincolnite: “I am disappointed that the police have not already dealt with setting aside the convictions of all those people who have had their licence endorsed with points and been fined.

“This is likely to be adding to the cost of renewing insurance policies and may even have had an impact upon their employment.

“I have 7 clients who are still looking to clear their names.”