Young boy seriously injured in crash with double decker bus
Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes
A young boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a double decker bus in Spalding.
Police are in attendance at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3.25pm on Tuesday, June 29 on Halmer Gate in Spalding.
The force added that the area will be busy for the next few hours and are advising people to take alternative routes.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or video footage to get in touch.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 286 of June 29.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.