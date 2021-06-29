257 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire on Tuesday as more children take time off school due to virus

There were 257 cases of coronavirus confirmed across Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as a sharp rise in children forced out of school has been recorded.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported 146 new cases in Lincolnshire, 90 in North East Lincolnshire and 21 in North Lincolnshire. There were no deaths reported in government or NHS England figures.

Nationally, cases increased by 20,479 to 4,775,301 while deaths rose by 23 to 128,126.

Health bosses are “seeing a faster rate of increase than we’d like to” as daily cases across Greater Lincolnshire hit highest since February.

There were 264 cases confirmed across Greater Lincolnshire on Monday – the largest rise since February 3.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Assistant Director of Public Health Andy Fox said that of 600 positive cases last week, the main proportion was among younger people, with only a handful of over 60s, and around 200 school aged children testing positive.

Meanwhile, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations across Lincolnshire will continue into this week after nearly 800 people received a jab at various sites in the county over the weekend.

A total of 779 people made the most of walk-in opportunities to get the coronavirus vaccine across five Lincolnshire sites, including the two mass vaccination centres in the county (Lincolnshire Showground and Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston).

The walk-ins allowed for people to get vaccinated without the need to pre-book an appointment.

After one year as a “green” COVID-free site, Grantham & District Hospital will resume A&E services this week, upgrading back from a 24/7 urgent treatment centre (UTC).

The site was “temporarily” downgraded in June 2020 as part of the fight with COVID-19, turning Grantham & District Hospital’s A&E service into an urgent treatment centre only.

Department for Education figures have shown a sharp rise in pupils sent home from school in England because of COVID.

More than 375,000 pupils have been out of school since March – with the latest increase of 130,000 taking place in the last week.

The government is also looking at how it can allow double-jabbed people to travel without necessarily having to quarantine.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has told the House of Commons that any exemptions are likely to be phased in and that it is “a complicated policy that takes time to work through”.

In Lincolnshire last week there were more than 200 school-aged children who tested positive for coronavirus, with 50 schools being guided by health bosses.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, June 29

63,441 cases (up 257)

43,541 in Lincolnshire (up 146)

10,021 in North Lincolnshire (up 21)

9,879 in North East Lincolnshire (up 90)

2,195 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

271 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,313 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

42 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,732,434 UK cases, 128,100 deaths

