Boy accused of murder admits to being “excited by violence”

A 14-year-old accused of murdering a 12-year-old in a brutal stabbing has admitted that he was excited by violence.

The defendant was asked about previous messages in which he talked about putting another boy in hospital.

Under cross-examination from prosecuting barrister Mary Loram QC, the teenager admitted that at one point during the messages he said he would “batter him” adding “Are you sure you want me to join in the jumping, cos I’ll send him to hospital”.

The defendant admitted then saying “I’m hyped now”. Miss Loram asked him “Did talk of violence make you hyped and so excited?” The defendant replied “yes”. He said he was looking forward to the violence and sometimes enjoyed it.

The defendant said he fell asleep when the attack was due to be carried out, but was involved in another violent incident when a schoolboy was attacked at a bus stop.

He said he punched and kicked the victim in that incident which was on December 7, just five days before he carried out the fatal attack on Roberts Buncis.

Referring to the December 7 incident, the defendant said he had argued with the victim in the summer and the other boy made him feel angry.

“I thought he wasn’t respectful enough to me.”

He said he wanted to hurt the boy in that incident and was pleased with what he did.

The prosecution says that the 14-year-old lured Roberts’ out of his home in the middle of the night and then stabbed him “again and again”.

Roberts’ body was found on the morning of December 12, 2020 in a wooded area near to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on the outskirts of Boston. He had more than 20 injuries with over 70 cuts to his body.

The defendant admits manslaughter but denies the murder of Roberts Buncis on December 12, 2020.

Earlier in the day he described to the court how the attack on Roberts occurred.

The trial continues tomorrow.

