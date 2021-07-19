652 Greater Lincolnshire cases confirmed on Freedom Day

One more death in Lincolnshire’s hospitals

There have been 652 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday as the country marks the lifting of the majority of coronavirus restrictions.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported 363 new cases in Lincolnshire, 201 in North East Lincolnshire and 88 in North Lincolnshire.

The number is 35% higher than last Monday’s 482 cases.

NHS England has reported one further death of a COVID-19 positive patient in Lincolnshire’s hospitals on Monday – the second in the past seven days in the county and the fourth across the Greater Lincolnshire region’s facilities. Prior to last week, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust had gone over a month without a death.

Government figures, which include both those inside and out of hospital as well as the deaths of Lincolnshire residents outside of the county, also recorded one further death in Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 39,950 to 5,473,477 while deaths rose by 19 to 128,727.

The rules being relaxed today include:

The end of one metre-plus social distancing

No need to to wear masks indoors, in shops and on public transport

The limits on visitors to care homes will be lifted

The legal limits on people meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed

All businesses will be allowed to reopen, including night clubs

The request to work from home where possible will also be scrapped

No COVID certificate will be required to enter any venue or event – though businesses may choose to require some way to show COVID status

Government bosses have agreed to open up coronavirus vaccinations to 12-15-year-olds with severe health conditions.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday said he had listened to advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but stopped short of allowing all under-18s to receive a vaccine.

The decision instead includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, July 19

74,748 cases (up 652)

49,156 in Lincolnshire (up 363)

11,558 in North Lincolnshire (up 88)

14,034 in North East Lincolnshire (up 201)

2,201 deaths (up one)

1,624 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

274 from North East Lincolnshire (change)

of which 1,318 hospital deaths (up one)

818 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

456 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,473,477 UK cases, 128,727 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.