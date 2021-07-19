Vaccines opened to 12-15-year-olds with health conditions

Nightclubs can now officially reopen due to the final relaxation of COVID-19 measures, some 16 months after the venues were last allowed to operate.

Nightlife venues have been dealt significant blows throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple date changes and rescheduling of restriction relaxing, as well as the imposing of three lockdowns over the last year and a half.

However, now that the day has arrived and venues have been able to welcome people back, Lincoln’s nightlife is ready for a bumper week to make up for lost time.

Kinky Disco, Void Nightclub, Silver Street

Kinky Disco at Void on Clasketgate wasted no time in getting the post-lockdown party started, opening at midnight on Monday for a “Why Wait” event to celebrate the end of coronavirus restrictions.

Hundreds were seen queuing outside the venue, and the event lasted until the early hours of the morning, something which seemed so ordinary before the pandemic struck in March last year.

In keeping with this, another event will be hosted by Kinky Disco this Saturday, labelled “Day & Night Party / The First Saturday Back”.

There will be two separate events on the Saturday, with a day party on the terrace starting at 2pm and a night time event on the dancefloor.

Phase two of ticket sales are out now, costing £10 per person for each event in the day and night.

Also at Void will be the launch of a new event called “District: Freedom Rave” which gets underway at 10pm on Monday, July 19.

Tickets will be available on the door but booking is advised, costing £10 for entry.

Home Nightclub, Park Street

Home made the decision not to open at midnight when restrictions first lifted, and will instead wait until Monday night to host their “Welcome Home” event, starting at 10pm and costing £7.70 per ticket.

The good times keep rolling this week at Home, with the return of Union Tuesdays on July 20, which proved so popular that Moka has opened as a second venue for the event.

The day after that is an animal-themed fancy dress party at Home, before DIY Disco on Thursday, the returning No Entry event on Friday and the welcome back party on Saturday night.

Tickets to upcoming Home events cost £10 each, must be redeemed by 11.30pm on the night, and people are being encouraged to arrive early to avoid excess queuing.

To book tickets for any of the upcoming events, visit the Home website.

Moka Nightclub

Elsewhere in the city, there are no events being advertised for Lovedough until Saturday, August 29 for a bank holiday weekend event, while the “legendary” Superbull returns to Moka on Silver Street this Friday.

Final release tickets are available for The Superbull, which is the UK’s longest running student night, and they will cost £11 for a 10.45pm last entry call.

The day after that will see Union v Superbull return in “the rematch” at Moka, though all tickets for that event have already sold out.

This builds up nicely for the grand opening of the Authentic Bierkeller at the bottom floor of the Silver Street nightclub on Sunday, July 25.