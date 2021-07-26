A week on from Freedom Day, Lincolnshire COVID cases are going down

There have been 4,111 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire last week, down on the previous week’s 4,889.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend reported 525 new cases in Lincolnshire, 303 in North East Lincolnshire and 153 in North Lincolnshire.

The figure is 16% lower than last week’s cases — but still 20% higher than the previous week’s 3,452 cases.

NHS figures do not update at weekends, however, government figures show the death of one further Lincolnshire resident, bringing the total to six.

Figures nationally show a sustained fall in numbers for the past five days, however, health bosses have warned the case data is from the previous Monday.

With COVID-19 taking around two weeks to develop and show symptoms, scientists say they will not see the impact fully until next Friday, according to the BBC.

It is hoped the vaccine numbers, along with the hot weather, have helped ease the pandemic as more people spend time outside.

Ministers later today will decide if daily COVID testing can be further expanded to include more fully-vaccinated key workers, as the scheme starts with food chain and transport staff and emergency service workers today.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, July 25

78,207 cases (up 981)

51,017 in Lincolnshire (up 525)

12,085 in North Lincolnshire (up 153)

15,105 in North East Lincolnshire (up 303)

2,206 deaths (no change)

1,628 from Lincolnshire (up one)

303 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

275 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,320 hospital deaths (no change)

819 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

457 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,697,912 UK cases, 129,158 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.