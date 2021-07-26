Heckington Show back with a bang on first Freedom Weekend

On the first weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted, there was plenty to do in Lincolnshire, not least at the largest village show in England, the Heckington Show.
The Heckington Show took place on Saturday, July 24, hosting cycling races, livestock shows and an open air concert with fireworks at the Hall Grounds.
It is the largest village show in England, and after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there was a slight change in format for this year, limiting the event to just one day rather than spanning over a weekend.
Mens National 800m Championship. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Even though it was only one day, so much was crammed in that it was like nothing had changed!
There were national show jumping events and grass track cycling races on the main ring of the show, and elsewhere you could find a Lincoln Longwool livestock show and a diverse range of vintage machinery, including tractors, steam powered saw mills and threshing machines.
Heckington Show is the UK’s largest show for long haired sheep. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Photographer John Aron captured some of the highlights of the show for The Lincolnite, take a look at his gallery below:
Elizabeth MacDonald has a ride in a police car. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Show jumping star Josh Phillips. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
LIVES Stall. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Finn Screaton, 3. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Peter Francis-Wennyss loading Moutain howitzer Rifle Volunter Corp 1859-1872. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Olivia Midgley, 11, at the World War 1 nursing stall. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Scarlet Ston age 8 in her first show with Annie coming 10th place in the Ewe Lamb Lincoln long wool class. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Chairman Cllr Susannah Barker-Milan at the ‘promise tree’, as part of NKDC’s carbon reduction. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Gracie Rolls age 7 making a fish in the NKDC tent part of the blue, green project. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Byran Robinson, 19th Century blacksmith. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Heavy Horse display. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
St Barnabas Stall. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Heckington Show 2021. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
