Heckington Show back with a bang on first Freedom Weekend

On the first weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted, there was plenty to do in Lincolnshire, not least at the largest village show in England, the Heckington Show.

The Heckington Show took place on Saturday, July 24, hosting cycling races, livestock shows and an open air concert with fireworks at the Hall Grounds.

It is the largest village show in England, and after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there was a slight change in format for this year, limiting the event to just one day rather than spanning over a weekend.

Even though it was only one day, so much was crammed in that it was like nothing had changed!

There were national show jumping events and grass track cycling races on the main ring of the show, and elsewhere you could find a Lincoln Longwool livestock show and a diverse range of vintage machinery, including tractors, steam powered saw mills and threshing machines.

