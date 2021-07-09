A46 Lincoln bypass closed by lorry spilling battery acid on road
Northbound traffic affected
A lorry on the A46 Lincoln bypass has spilled a load of battery acid onto the road, which will keep the road closed for the majority of Friday, July 9.
The spillage happened on the stretch of road between Doddington Road and Skellinghtorpe Road in Lincoln at around 7am on Friday morning.
Police are in attendance with fire services and highways, who expect the northbound carriageway to be closed for most of the day.
Specialist crews have been deployed to help with the clean up operation, and traffic is heavy with the road closed in both directions.
