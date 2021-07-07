Almost 10 years in jail for Scunthorpe burglar

“Nobody should have to feel unsafe in their own home”, police said

A 28-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been jailed for over nine years after an aggravated burglary in 2018 which saw the victim hospitalised by a weapon.

Kyde Murray, of Conway Square, Scunthorpe, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, June 28 after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, as well as both dwelling and non-dwelling burglary.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, November 1, 2018 when Murray and a second man gained entry to a property on Grange Lane South.

The pair searched through the house for items of value while the homeowner slept, but he was awoken by noise and lights coming from downstairs.

As he went to confront the burglars, they attacked him with a weapon. He was able to defend himself and though he was taken to hospital for treatment, he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Upon this happening, the two intruders fled the scene and were arrested on the same day by officers at Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe.

Kyde Murray has been jailed for a total of nine years and four months.

Detective Constable Jason Carter of Humberside Police said: “Two men were initially charged, however only Murray faced court proceedings.

“He put his victim through a terrifying and unnerving experience, nobody should have to feel unsafe in their own home.

“The sentence is well deserved and hopefully his time behind bars will provide his victims with some comfort that justice has now been served.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who assisted us with lines of enquiry enabling us to identify Murray promptly following the incident.

“Crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to take proactive action in a bid to deter these criminals from committing crime in our local communities.”