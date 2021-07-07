Pregnant woman and man assaulted in Co-op robbery in Lincoln
A pregnant woman was pushed to the floor
Police are appealing to locate a man who assaulted a pregnant woman and a shop worker during an alleged shoplifting incident at a Lincolnshire Co-op store.
The assaults happened at around 10am on Tuesday, July 6 after a man was challenged by staff for suspected shoplifting from the Lincolnshire Co-op store on Burton Road in Lincoln.
He allegedly pushed a pregnant woman to the floor and punched a shop worker in the face, causing a cut and swollen lip.
Police are now appealing to the public to help identify the man in the pictures.
He has been described as white with slim build, around 5ft 10 inches tall and was seen wearing a black beanie hat, blue face mask, black, white and grey camouflage style hoodie, blue jeans with braces but the sides and black trainers with white trim.
If you recognise this person, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 115 of July 6
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box
- Calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111